Judicial Officer in Hit-and-Run Case Dies Amid Legal Transfers
Pankaj Garg, a judicial officer involved in a hit-and-run case, passed away in Punjab due to a suspected cardiac arrest. His trial was recently transferred from Punjab to Delhi by the Supreme Court, due to alleged bias. The apex court also ordered further investigations and case transfers.
Pankaj Garg, a judicial officer from Punjab, has died following a suspected cardiac arrest in the Hoshiarpur district. His death occurs amidst ongoing legal proceedings concerning a hit-and-run case in which he was allegedly involved.
The Supreme Court had recently ordered the transfer of this case from a Punjab court to a trial court in Rohini, Delhi, following pleas of bias by the victim's family. Garg was accused of causing a fatal accident that resulted in the death of a man in February the previous year.
This decision came after the apex court bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, assessed the situation and ruled in favor of transferring both the trial and related Motor Accident Claims Tribunal case to ensure impartiality. Further investigation into the matter will proceed under the jurisdiction of Delhi authorities.
