Market Shake-Up: Energy Sector Soars as Oil Prices Spike Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock markets witnessed a sharp decline on Thursday as Iranian assaults on two oil tankers propelled crude prices towards $100 per barrel, fueling inflation fears and prompting investors to withdraw from equities.

All significant U.S. indexes experienced steep losses exceeding 1%, except for the energy sector. The attack, coupled with Iran's decision to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, sparked concerns of a massive oil supply disruption, causing Brent crude to hit $100 per barrel. The Trump administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to ease rising fuel costs.

The Federal Reserve's forthcoming session on March 17 is anticipated to address recent inflation data, though interest rates are expected to remain steady. Meanwhile, financial firms like Morgan Stanley are reacting to credit concerns by altering redemption rules and valuations, further reflecting the market's instability.