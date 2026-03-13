Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraud: Rajasthan Police Dismantles Deceptive Investment Scheme

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested individuals involved in a massive fraud scheme that deceived thousands through fake luxury car sales and cryptocurrency investments. Led by Suresh Saini, the group collected crores from unsuspecting investors, promising high returns. Their operation was halted, and several arrests were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has dismantled a major fraud network involving luxury car sales and cryptocurrency schemes. Suresh Saini, a resident of Jodhpur, and other key operatives were arrested for defrauding people of crores through bogus investment schemes.

Authorities revealed that the main orchestrator, Banshilal alias Prince Saini, collaborated with software developer Rajnish Kumar to create a deceptive website. Through this platform, over 82,000 victims were conned into investing Rs 2 crore. The fraudsters further launched 'HVT Crypto Coin' on social media, luring people with promises of high returns and affordable SUVs.

The fraudulent firm ran grandiose events like the 'Double Century Reward Ceremony' in Bhopalgarh, where they claimed to distribute 250 SUVs, scamming individuals out of an additional 15 crore rupees. The police seized assets including an SUV and arrested other associates like Mamta Bhati and Dinesh Bagdi to bring them to justice.

