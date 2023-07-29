Left Menu

Police tighten security for Muharram processions in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hundreds of policemen, including traffic personnel, have been deployed on the streets of Mumbai and its suburbs to prevent any untoward incidents during Muharram processions on Saturday, an official said.

The police have tightened security in south Mumbai, the suburbs of Mankhurd, Malwani, Kurla and other Muslim dominated areas of the city, the official said.

A large number of traffic policemen have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any type of congestion during the procession.

According to the authorities, the Tazia procession will be taken out in South Mumbai, from P Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit junction) through Sofia Zuber junction, Sir J J junction, I R Road, Pakmodia street and Jainbia Hall.

The traffic police had on Friday issued a circular to inform citizens about the closure of roads, no-parking zones and suggested alternate routes.

While entry to heavy vehicles (except those used in the procession and BEST buses) is prohibited on both bounds between Chheda Nagar and Mankhurd T junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, light vehicles can use Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover, the official said.

Light vehicles heading to Vashi from Chheda Nagar can use the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover, and heavy vehicles shall proceed via Umarshi Bappa junction to V N Purav Marg, he said.

In view of the Tazia procession, traffic will be affected at Dharavi, Mahim-Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoining areas. The traffic police have made elaborate arrangements for the same.

