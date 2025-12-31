PRAGATI's Power: Transforming India's Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the mantra of reform, perform, and transform during the landmark 50th meeting of the PRAGATI platform, highlighting its significant impact on national governance.

The meeting, focused on accelerating projects across various sectors, has seen an investment of over Rs 85 lakh crore over the past decade. Modi urged the use of technology throughout project life cycles to enhance efficiency and outcomes.

Key infrastructure projects spanning five states, including road, rail, and power, were reviewed. The Prime Minister stressed on the PM SHRI scheme as a benchmark for future-ready school education and encouraged states to adopt similar mechanisms for governance improvement.