PRAGATI's Power: Transforming India's Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of reform, perform, and transform at the 50th PRAGATI meeting. The platform has accelerated projects worth over Rs 85 lakh crore. Modi highlighted the necessity of technology in project cycles and urged the enhancement of PRAGATI for faster execution and citizen-oriented outcomes.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the mantra of reform, perform, and transform during the landmark 50th meeting of the PRAGATI platform, highlighting its significant impact on national governance.
The meeting, focused on accelerating projects across various sectors, has seen an investment of over Rs 85 lakh crore over the past decade. Modi urged the use of technology throughout project life cycles to enhance efficiency and outcomes.
Key infrastructure projects spanning five states, including road, rail, and power, were reviewed. The Prime Minister stressed on the PM SHRI scheme as a benchmark for future-ready school education and encouraged states to adopt similar mechanisms for governance improvement.
- READ MORE ON:
- PRAGATI
- Narendra Modi
- technology
- governance
- reform
- perform
- transform
- projects
- PM SHRI
- India
ALSO READ
PRAGATI@50: Transforming Governance with Timely Solutions
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI
Union Minister Meghwal Highlights Judicial Appointments and Legislative Reforms in 2025
India's Transformational Journey Captured in the 'Bharat@2026' Calendar
BCI and Law Minister Discuss Key Reforms for Advocates' Welfare