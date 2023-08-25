Left Menu

Two Moscow airports suspend flights -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 04:03 IST
Two Moscow airports suspend flights -TASS

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports suspended flights early on Friday, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Residents of the Russian regions of Tula and Kaluga earlier posted on social media about explosions they heard in the night, Russian online media outlet Baza reported.

Flights were also briefly disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday during Ukrainian drone attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023