Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 03:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 03:37 IST
Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, were killed in a road accident in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency said early on Saturday.
Seventeen people were also injured in the accident, which occurred in a road linking two cities in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, the state news agency added.
