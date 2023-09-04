Left Menu

4 train compartments run on track sans engine in Sahebganj

The incident took place on Sunday evening at a siding near Barharwa station under Malda rail division and was a part of regular shunting operation, he said. The incident took place during yard shunting on the siding line, he told PTI.It was part of shunting operation and it did not happen on the main line.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four compartments of a train reportedly ran about 200 m on a railway track without an engine in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district but none were injured, a railway official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening at a siding near Barharwa station under Malda rail division and was a part of regular shunting operation, he said. Malda divisional railway manager Vikash Choubey when contacted said the compartments did not run automatically but were pushed by an engine. The incident took place during yard shunting on the siding line, he told PTI.

"It was part of shunting operation and it did not happen on the main line. There was no passenger in it and there was no safety threat in the operation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

