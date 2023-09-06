Hungary's government makes new offer to buy Budapest Airport, says owner

The Hungarian government has made a new formal offer to buy Budapest Airport and the owners have entered into talks regarding a sale, majority shareholder Avialliance said on Wednesday.

"The current owners have reviewed the offer in the interest of their funds and decided to enter into formal discussions," Avialliance said, adding that talks are expected to last several months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)