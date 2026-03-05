Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

Venezuela's state-owned mining firm, Minerven, has inked a lucrative deal to offload up to 1,000 kilograms of gold dore bars to Trafigura, a renowned commodities trader, for the United States market, according to Axios' sources.

The contract obliges Minerven to supply between 650 and 1,000 kg of the gold bars to Trafigura. Trafigura will handle the logistics involving the gold's shipment to U.S. refineries, a process orchestrated under a distinct agreement with the U.S. government.

Notably, the U.S. Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, played a key role in facilitating this gold transaction during his visit to Venezuela, the report reveals.

