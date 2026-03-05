Left Menu

Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

Venezuela's state-owned mining company, Minerven, has secured a deal to sell up to 1,000 kg of gold dore bars to commodities trader Trafigura for the U.S. markets. The agreement includes shipping to U.S. refineries, guided by U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's involvement during his visit to Venezuela.

Venezuela's state-owned mining firm, Minerven, has inked a lucrative deal to offload up to 1,000 kilograms of gold dore bars to Trafigura, a renowned commodities trader, for the United States market, according to Axios' sources.

The contract obliges Minerven to supply between 650 and 1,000 kg of the gold bars to Trafigura. Trafigura will handle the logistics involving the gold's shipment to U.S. refineries, a process orchestrated under a distinct agreement with the U.S. government.

Notably, the U.S. Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, played a key role in facilitating this gold transaction during his visit to Venezuela, the report reveals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

