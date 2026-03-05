China Targets Carbon Intensity Reduction by 2026
China aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions per GDP unit by 3.8% in 2026. The government report notes a prior 5.1% reduction in energy consumption per GDP unit in 2025, highlighting ongoing environmental improvements. A 17% emission reduction goal is set for the next five-year period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China has announced a significant environmental target, aiming for a 3.8% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 2026. This goal was outlined in a government work report released on Thursday.
The report highlighted achievements from 2025, where a 5.1% reduction in energy consumption per GDP unit was recorded, demonstrating continued progress in environmental efforts.
Looking further ahead, China has set an ambitious target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 17% per GDP unit over the next five years, underscoring the country's commitment to sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Shift: 2026 Growth Target and Innovation Investment
China's New Economic Growth Target: Navigating a Slumping Property Market
China Prioritizes Quality Over Speed in 2026 Economic Growth Targets
China Sets Lower GDP Target Amid Global Unrest
China Focuses on Quality Growth with New Economic Target