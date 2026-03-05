China Targets Carbon Intensity Reduction by 2026

China has announced a significant environmental target, aiming for a 3.8% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 2026. This goal was outlined in a government work report released on Thursday.

The report highlighted achievements from 2025, where a 5.1% reduction in energy consumption per GDP unit was recorded, demonstrating continued progress in environmental efforts.

Looking further ahead, China has set an ambitious target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 17% per GDP unit over the next five years, underscoring the country's commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)