China Targets Carbon Intensity Reduction by 2026

China aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions per GDP unit by 3.8% in 2026. The government report notes a prior 5.1% reduction in energy consumption per GDP unit in 2025, highlighting ongoing environmental improvements. A 17% emission reduction goal is set for the next five-year period.

Updated: 05-03-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:57 IST
China has announced a significant environmental target, aiming for a 3.8% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 2026. This goal was outlined in a government work report released on Thursday.

The report highlighted achievements from 2025, where a 5.1% reduction in energy consumption per GDP unit was recorded, demonstrating continued progress in environmental efforts.

Looking further ahead, China has set an ambitious target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 17% per GDP unit over the next five years, underscoring the country's commitment to sustainability.

