REUTERS IMPACT-Decarbonisation cost shouldn't fall to consumer, easyJet CEO says

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Decarbonisation efforts in the aviation sector will cost more money, but that cost shouldn't fall to the consumer, easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said on Wednesday in an interview at the Reuters IMPACT conference.

He added that options to decarbonise, like creating sustainable aviation fuels, are not yet at scale and cost three to five times more than typical jet fuel.

To view the live broadcast of the Road to COP Stage go to the Reuters IMPACT news page: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/reuters-impact/

