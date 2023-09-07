Mahabalipuram: The Next Sholinganallur in the Making with the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road

SRV Media New Delhi [India], September 7: Mahabalipuram, a town steeped in cultural heritage and nestled along the serene coast, is on the brink of a remarkable transformation, reminiscent of Sholinganallur's journey. Central to this transformation is the highly anticipated Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), poised to reshape Mahabalipuram's landscape and open doors to newfound economic opportunities.

The proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, spanning an impressive 133.38 kilometers with an estimated budget of Rs 12,301 crore, stands as a pivotal turning point for Mahabalipuram. This ambitious project, commencing at Ennore Port, Chennai, is designed to connect several key towns including Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal, and Kattupalli, ultimately culminating in Mahabalipuram. The stretch will aim to re-establish Mahabalipuram as a major goods transport hub with a new uncongested route as a preferable alternate to the widely used busy Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road route. Upon completion, the CPRR will be the most ideal route for goods container trucks to avoid the busy city traffic and carry cargo to the Chennai-Ennore port. With an expected completion date around 2025, this expressway promises to not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate an upsurge in social infrastructure development.

One notable consequence of this development is the substantial increase in land appreciation within the region. As the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road takes shape and brings about enhanced connectivity, the real estate market in Mahabalipuram is witnessing a significant uptick. Investors and developers are eyeing the town with great interest, leading to rising property values. This increased land appreciation not only benefits property owners but also fuels additional economic growth, as it attracts more investments and developments. The CPRR is poised to act as a catalyst for Mahabalipuram's urbanization, attracting IT companies, multinational corporations, educational institutions, hospitals, entertainment venues, shopping malls, and residential complexes. This surge in development along the ring road is further fueled by significant investments from international entities such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Renowned players in the construction sector, including Tata Projects Ltd and L&T, have secured contracts for this monumental project, while others remain actively engaged in the competitive bidding process. This competition underscores the immense potential and promise that the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road holds for Mahabalipuram's growth and prosperity. Furthermore, with the existing IT corridor expanding along the Old Mahabalipuram Road from Sholinganallur, it is only a matter of time before development gains momentum and reaches its destination in Mahabalipuram. The convergence of the IT sector with infrastructure development is set to bring about unprecedented economic vibrancy and an improved standard of living for Mahabalipuram's residents.

In conclusion, Mahabalipuram's path to becoming the next Sholinganallur is unfolding, powered by the transformative impact of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. As this monumental project nears its completion, Mahabalipuram is poised to evolve into a modern city, characterized by a thriving economy, a dynamic social landscape, and increasing land appreciation, making it an appealing hub for businesses and residents alike.

