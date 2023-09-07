Left Menu

Three killed, 24 injured as mini-truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were killed and 24 others injured when the mini-truck they are travelling in overturned in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, police said. The driver of the mini-truck lost control over the vehicle in the process of preventing a collision, due to which it overturned, he said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:20 IST
Three killed, 24 injured as mini-truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and 24 others injured when the mini-truck they are travelling in overturned in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, police said. The accident took place close to a roadside eatery near Shivpuri, an official said.

''The victims were returning to Gwalior from Betul after taking part in a religious programme,'' Kotwali police station in-charge Vinay Yadav said.

A truck tried to overtake the mini-truck, which led to the accident. The driver of the mini-truck lost control over the vehicle in the process of preventing a collision, due to which it overturned, he said. Three men were killed in the accident, which left 24 others injured, he added.

The deceased are identified as Ganga Singh Narvariya (65), Bhanwar Singh (65) and Ram Singh Kushwaha (70), the official said.

The injured were admitted to a government medical college-cum-hospital here, he said, adding that a probe was being conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023