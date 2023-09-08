Left Menu

47 students among 55 passengers injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra

As many as 55 passengers, most of them school and college students, were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, officials said. It was carrying a large number of school and college students, the corporations Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 55 passengers, most of them school and college students, were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, officials said. The accident took place around 6.45 am near Desai village in Wada tehsil, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said.

''The bus involved in the accident was operated by the MSRTC. It was carrying a large number of school and college students,'' the corporation's Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said. A total of 70 passengers were travelling in the bus when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Chinchpada-Wada Road. Of them, 55 passengers, including 47 students, were injured. However, none of them suffered any major injury, he said. All the injured persons, who included the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals. After primary treatment, all of them were allowed to return home, he said. Police inspector Suresh Kadam confirmed that the injured included a large number of students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

