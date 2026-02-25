Left Menu

Berjis Desai Unveils Insights on Modi's Mission at Anant

Anant National University hosted a talk by lawyer and author Berjis Desai on his book, 'Modi's Mission'. The session delved into Prime Minister Modi's journey, highlighting his political ascent and the role of media narratives. It was part of Anant's initiative to bring diverse perspectives to students.

Anant National University recently hosted an insightful author talk by renowned lawyer, writer, and columnist Berjis Desai. The event, held on February 24, 2026, revolved around Desai's latest book, 'Modi's Mission', which examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from his early days in Vadnagar to his role as a national leader.

Berjis Desai, an eminent figure with leadership roles in notable corporations and a former journalist, shared his motivations behind writing the book. He highlighted Modi's discipline and work ethic, addressing how international media narratives have influenced perceptions of his governance.

The session engaged Anant's audience, comprising students and faculty, in discussions surrounding leadership and public life, aligning with the university's mission to provide diverse professional and intellectual perspectives to enhance students' understanding of social change.

