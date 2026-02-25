Left Menu

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Five mobile phones, SIM cards, and charging accessories were seized from inmate Naushad Shaikh at Yerawada Open Prison in Pune during a routine patrol. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional banned gadgets inside the prison barracks. A case has been registered under the Prisons Act, 1894.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:51 IST
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison
Five mobile phones, SIM cards, and charging accessories were confiscated from an inmate at Yerawada Open Prison in Pune, according to police officials. The inmate, Naushad Shaikh, was initially found with one cellphone during a routine patrol last week.

Upon further questioning, authorities discovered that Shaikh had concealed additional banned devices within the prison barracks. Subsequently, searches in barracks number 1 and 6 led to the recovery of four more cellphones, charging cables, power banks, and several SIM cards.

A police officer confirmed that a case has been filed against Shaikh under the Prisons Act of 1894, highlighting the ongoing issue of contraband within correctional facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

