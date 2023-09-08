German finance minister announces additional tax cuts of 2 bln eur

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday announced additional tax cuts of almost 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) for 2024 that are not yet included in the draft budget. On Jan. 1 of next year, the tax-free basic allowance will rise by 180 euros to 11,784 euros. Taxable income that is below this subsistence minimum is not subject to income tax.

The child basic allowance, a tax credit for parents, will also rise by 228 euros to 6,612 euros, Lindner told the Bundestag parliament during a debate on the budget. "This is additional tax relief for citizens in the order of around 1.94 billion euros," he said.

The government is thus following a constitutional requirement to adjust the tax-free minimum subsistence level on an annual basis. ($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)