Left Menu

Sikkim govt will bring back old pension scheme for its employees: CM

The Sikkim government will bring back the Old Pension Scheme OPS for its employees, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.He said the government has received the report of the committee that it set up last year to study the viability of the OPS in Sikkim.The state government has started work for the restoration of the OPS on the basis of the report, he said, addressing a function in Namchi on Monday.If implemented, over 30,000 government employees will be benefitted.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-09-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 16:38 IST
Sikkim govt will bring back old pension scheme for its employees: CM
Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government will bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

He said the government has received the report of the committee that it set up last year to study the viability of the OPS in Sikkim.

''The state government has started work for the restoration of the OPS on the basis of the report,'' he said, addressing a function in Namchi on Monday.

If implemented, over 30,000 government employees will be benefitted. Government service is the main source of livelihood for a large section of the population of the state.

The committee on OPS, headed by Personnel Department secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, was set up last year following a representation by government employees. Finance secretary MCP Pradhan and Pension division's additional director Punita Alley were the other members of the committee.

The chief minister also announced that services of 20,000 contractual workers under the 'One Family One Job' (OFOJ) will be regularised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023