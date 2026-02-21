Left Menu

Sri Lanka Abolishes Lifetime Parliamentary Pensions

The Sri Lankan government has enacted the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, fulfilling President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's campaign promise. The bill, which repeals the 1977 law granting lifetime pensions to former MPs, passed with significant support. Savings from the repeal will fund essential public services.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a decisive move reflecting broad political consensus, the Sri Lankan parliament has passed the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, effectively ending the entitlement of lifetime pensions to former members of parliament.

Passed with 154 votes in a 225-member House, the legislation fulfills a key campaign promise of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to scale back 'unjustified political perks.' Only two MPs opposed the repeal, while others abstained from the vote.

The step is part of broader reform efforts led by the NPP government, allocating savings from the pension repeal to other vital public services. Despite backlash from former parliamentarians, the Supreme Court had previously given a nod to the repeal with a simple majority vote, ushering in a new financial ethos within the government framework.

