Telangana: Man posing as driver 'steals' bus with passengers, held

A man, who allegedly stole a state-run TSRTC bus with passengers on board in Siddipet district after ''posing'' as its driver, was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus was parked in the bus station by its (actual) driver on Sunday. The accused got into the driver's seat and told the passengers, who were already seated in it that the bus will leave for Hyderabad.

He then started the bus and after driving some distance, the vehicle went off the road at Jillella Crossroad even as the passengers questioned him for ''rash'' driving.

The accused then stopped the bus after it reportedly ran out of fuel and fled from the spot, police said.

It was said that the accused had also collected fare from some passengers.

After a complaint was lodged by the TSRTC officials, the police registered a case and during the course of the investigation spotted the bus and subsequently arrested the man, a resident of Siddipet. Further probe was on.

