President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Rajasthan bus accident

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Rajasthan.

Murmu, who is in Gujarat on an official visit, wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their private bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of a bus full of devotees going from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh meeting with an accident in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and the death of many passengers. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)