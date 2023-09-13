MSC commits to volume amount of 1 mln TEU as part of HHLA offer -CEO
13-09-2023
Switzerland-based shipping giant MSC has committed to a volume amount of more than 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) as part of a takeover offer for Germany's HHLA, CEO Soren Toft said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference organised by Hamburg's city government, Toft said the takeover offer for the logistics company that runs Germany's largest port in Hamburg would result in a "long-term cooperation with no end date".
He added that the number of Hamburg-based MSC jobs would be doubled to more than 700.
