US FAA gives drone pilots six more months to install remote ID module

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday gave U.S. operators of drones a six month extension to March 16, 2024 to equip their aircraft with remote identification modules.

After that date, operators could face fines and suspension or revocation of pilot certificates, the FAA said in a statement. The modules broadcast identification and location information about the drone.

