US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Fed pause bets remain unchanged after economic data

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as hotter-than-expected economic data did not dent hopes of a pause in rate hikes in September, while investors awaited a highly anticipated Arm Holdings' stock market debut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.97 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,687.50.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.34 points, or 0.46%, at 4,487.78, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 76.17 points, or 0.55%, to 13,889.76 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

