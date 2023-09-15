Left Menu

FTSE 100 climbs nearly 1% as China data boosts miners

UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Friday, driven by miners following better-than-expected economic data from China, while the prospects of global central banks nearing the end of their monetary tightening cycle further boosted risk sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.9% by 0705 GMT, after it hit a six-week high in the previous session. Mid-cap stocks rose 0.3%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 12:46 IST
FTSE 100 climbs nearly 1% as China data boosts miners
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Friday, driven by miners following better-than-expected economic data from China, while the prospects of global central banks nearing the end of their monetary tightening cycle further boosted risk sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.9% by 0705 GMT, after it hit a six-week high in the previous session. Mid-cap stocks rose 0.3%. Tracking metal prices higher, miners gained 0.9% after the data from top consumer, China, was published.

Data showed China's factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August, but tumbling investment in the crisis-hit property sector threatens to undercut a flurry of support steps that are showing signs of stabilising parts of the wobbly economy. Investors are expected to keenly watch interest rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England next week, with the European Central Bank hiking its key interest rate to a record 4% on Thursday, but signalled that this latest increase would likely be its last.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023