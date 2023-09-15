India needs efficient multi-modal transport system: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the country needs an efficient multi-modal transport system for which rail, road, air and water transportation should be dealt with in a holistic approach rather than in isolation. Addressing a group of 213 probationers (2019, 2020 and 2021 batches) from different services of the Indian Railways at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, she said unlike any commercial organisation the railways is a social lifeline of the country. Besides, it carries the dreams of ordinary people and at the same time, its nationwide connectivity showcases nation's diversity, the president said.

''I urge you all to work in coordination with the officers of other departments also for achieving the goal of an atmanirbhar and developed nation,'' Murmu told the probationers.

Asserting that the technological changes are taking place at an unprecedented speed and scale, she asked the officers to work collectively and make the railways a future-ready organisation.

Murmu said trains and their journeys have always been an important part of people's lives. ''From local trains to long-distance trains, every train journey creates and witnesses countless stories. Being a very important part of such an establishment which has a strong impact on public life, you must understand that the nation and the people have huge expectations from you,'' she told the officers.

The president said the railways is getting more fuel-efficient day by day and adopting innovative and environment friendly solutions too. ''The railway infrastructure development gives a big boost to the country's socio-economic growth and development,'' Murmu said.

She said the redevelopment of railway station under the 'Amrit Bharat Station scheme' using green technology and adding worldclass amenities is a great people-centric initiative that will provide strong push to tourism activities and economic progress. ''I am confident that all the bright young officers present here today will play a productive role in the making of a modernised green Indian Railways and the building of a developed nation,'' the president added.

