Left Menu

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street indices surged after a framework agreement on Greenland was announced, averting new U.S. tariffs on European allies. This marked the biggest one-day percentage gain for the S&P 500 in two months, with the Dow and Nasdaq also experiencing significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:24 IST
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street closed with impressive gains on Wednesday, highlighted by the S&P 500 achieving its largest single-day percentage increase in two months. The surge was sparked by news of a framework for an agreement concerning Greenland, which quelled fears of new U.S. tariffs on European allies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both recorded milestone performances, as investors reacted to the aversion of trade tensions. President Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he would not impose the planned tariffs due to the newly-formed framework agreement on Greenland.

Investors were cheered further by robust earnings from major U.S. banks, bolstering the regional banking index. Notably, Citizens Financial Group and Truist Financial Corp reported significant profit increases, driving positive sentiment across the financial sector. Meanwhile, energy stocks were buoyed by strong natural gas prices and promising corporate earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026