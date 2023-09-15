Left Menu

DGCA renews aerodrome licence of Mangaluru International Airport for five years

The airport received the renewed licence on September 12, a release from MIA here said on Friday.The DGCA had initially granted aerodrome licence to Mangaluru International Airport Limited that operates MIA on September 16, 2021, for a six-month period up to March 15, 2022.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the aerodrome licence of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) till September 15, 2028. The renewed licence effective from September 16, 2023, will be valid for a period of five years. The validity of the current aerodrome licence issued on March 16, 2022, ended on September 15, 2023. The airport received the renewed licence on September 12, a release from MIA here said on Friday.

The DGCA had initially granted aerodrome licence to Mangaluru International Airport Limited that operates MIA on September 16, 2021, for a six-month period up to March 15, 2022. The civil aviation regulator subsequently extended the same for a further 18 months from March 16, 2022, up to September 15, 2023. “The latest renewal has seen DGCA do so for a five-year period,” the release said.

Issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the aerodrome licence is a key document for the airport operator. The licence signifies that the aerodrome meets the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue, and firefighting as per the civil aviation regulator’s Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) section.

“The aerodrome licence gives the airport operator complete management of the airport as per the concession agreement,” the release said. The airport is committed to ensuring top priority to safe operation in all weather conditions. This is also in line with the airport’s ''Vision 2025 which is set to make the airport the safest through state-of-the-art infrastructure and secure using the most advanced technology'', it said.

