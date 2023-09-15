Vistara to start direct flights on Delhi-Hong Kong route from Oct 29

Full service carrier Vistara will start direct flights between the national capital and Hong Kong from October 29.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it will operate A321 neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route.

''With the addition of Hong Kong, we are now able to offer our customers direct connectivity to and from three of the world's top financial centres, the others being London and Singapore,'' Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, Vistara currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321 and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

