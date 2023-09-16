IndiGo's Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight suffers hydraulic issue; lands at Delhi airport

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source.

The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)