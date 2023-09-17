Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state leaves 14 dead -CNN
A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday has left 14 dead, CNN reported, citing a local mayor. Some Brazilian media outlets reported that U.S. citizens are among those killed. Reuters has not yet verified the reports.
A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday has left 14 dead, CNN reported, citing a local mayor. The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus.
In an interview with CNN Brasil, the mayor of Barcelos, Edson de Paula Rodrigues Mendes, confirmed the crash of a medium-sized plane and said there were 12 tourists on board in addition to a pilot and co-pilot who were all killed. Some Brazilian media outlets reported that U.S. citizens are among those killed. Reuters has not yet verified the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brasil
- Amazon
- Edson de Paula
- Barcelos
- Manaus
- Brazil
- Brazilian
- U.S.
- Rodrigues Mendes
ALSO READ
Brazil picks Elias to coach women's national team after Sundhage fired
Soccer-Elias replaces Sundhage as Brazil women's coach
Brazil Congress proposes market regulations after Americanas scandal
Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after accusations of domestic abuse
Soccer-Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations