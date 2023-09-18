Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:19 IST
Scindia inaugurates integrated office complex for aviation regulatory authorities in national capital
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated the integrated office complex for aviation regulators in the national capital.

The integrated office complex 'Udaan Bhawan' in the national capital will house DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) and AAI (Airports Authority of India).

'Udaan Bhawan' has been constructed at Safdarjung Airport in the national capital, and is expected to help in better coordination between various regulatory authorities under the ministry. The total built-up area of the building is 71,257 square metres and the project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 374.98 crore.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said 'Udaan Bhawan' would allow all organisations to work together under the same roof and this would lead to better coordination.

Scindia also launched the Bharatkosh Advance Deposit (e-wallet) facility for the civil aviation ministry. ''The e-wallet will be particularly useful for processing of fees for various regulatory approvals in the Bharatkosh portal and act as a prepaid wallet that would enable registered users to add funds in advance.

''Initially, only NEFT/RTGS mode will be allowed for adding funds. The users would also be able to generate receipt and challan instantly,'' an official release said.

Scindia said today is a landmark day as we are not just inaugurating Udaan Bhawan but also Bharatkosh portal that would act as a prepaid wallet.

''This portal would allow faster, quicker, more secure payment system through our civil aviation ministry,'' he added. Among others, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh was present at the inaugural function.

