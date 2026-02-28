Jammu & Kashmir Scripts History with First Ranji Trophy Victory

Jubilant celebrations erupted across Jammu and Kashmir as the region's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title. The historic victory saw the Union territory outplaying eight-time champions Karnataka, cementing its place in Indian domestic cricket history.

Following the win, scenes of jubilation unfolded at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association headquarters and players' homes, featuring traditional dhol beats and fireworks. Officials credited players, mentors, and the administration for this incredible achievement.

The victory was hailed by former cricketers and notable figures as a proud milestone that reflects the team's resilience and unity under captain Paras Dogra. The triumph is expected to inspire youth across the region, marking a new chapter for J&K cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)