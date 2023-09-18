Ganesh festival: More than 13,700 cops to patrol Mumbai streets, heavy vehicles to face curbs on several days

More than 13,750 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai for security during Ganesh festivities, which will begin on Tuesday, an official said.

These comprise 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers from the rank of sub inspector to assistant commissioner and 15 deputy commissioners, he said.

''A large number of people are expected to be on the streets visiting pandals etc. The police is fully geared up to tackle any law and order issue,'' he added.

Notifications issued by the traffic police listed several moves for smooth flow of vehicles in the metropolis, including ban on heavy vehicles on certain days.

''There will be a ban on operation of private buses and heavy vehicles in South Mumbai on September 21,24,26 and 29. Between September 19 to 29, all types of heavy vehicles are allowed to operate between midnight and 7.00 am, except September 21,24,26 and 29 in South Mumbai,'' the official said.

''On September 20,23, 25, there will be complete restrictions for all types of heavy vehicles and private buses to enter and ply on roads from 11 am to 1 pm, except South Mumbai,'' he added.

Immersion day will see a larger presence of police on the ground and manpower details were being chalked out, the official informed.

