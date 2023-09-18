Matter of happiness & pride, says CM on World heritage tag to Hoysala temples
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday it is a matter of happiness and pride that the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas -- the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in the State -- have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday it is a matter of happiness and pride that the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas -- the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in the State -- have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. UNESCO made the announcement in a post on X on Monday, a day after Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, received the coveted tag.
''Our government is committed to providing world-class infrastructure and safety to tourists visiting the state's tourist destinations'', Siddaramaiah said. ''Welcome to Karnataka, the cradle of historical places and shrines'', the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.
