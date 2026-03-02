Siddaramaiah Calls for Urgent Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has addressed urgent requests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need for evacuation, increased diplomatic outreach, and an inter-ministerial task force in response to escalating Middle East tensions.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah raised concerns over flight cancellations and uncertainty plaguing Kannadigas and other Indians trapped in affected regions. He cited recent advisories regarding airspace restrictions as complicating factors.

The Chief Minister advocated for the establishment of a centralized system for better communication and real-time advisories for affected families, calling for flexibility in airline policies for those stranded. He reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to collaborate with the central government for the safety and repatriation of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)