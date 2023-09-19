Group 108 Makes a Mark at MAPIC India Event

NewsVoir Delhi-NCR [India], September 19: Group 108, one of NCR's leading real estate developers, participated in the prestigious MAPIC India event, leaving an indelible mark as one of the event's standout contributors with its unmatched commercial project "Grandthum". The event, which brought together retailers, developers, speakers, industrialists, and other stakeholders from various segments, served as a platform for the exchange of innovative ideas, concepts, and plans for economic development.

Group 108's presence at MAPIC India was a resounding success, with the company's participation contributing significantly to the event's overall success. The event provided an exceptional opportunity for Group 108 to showcase its expertise in the real estate sector, network with industry leaders, and collaborate on future projects, thereby reaffirming its commitment to driving economic development in the NCR. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's participation in MAPIC India, saying, "MAPIC India has always been a key event on our calendar, and this year's event exceeded our expectations. It was a fantastic platform for us to connect with fellow industry leaders, retailers, and developers. We had the opportunity to share our vision for the future of real estate development in the NCR, and the response was overwhelming. This event has further fueled our determination to drive economic development in the NCR through innovative and sustainable projects."

In addition to networking and showcasing their projects, Group 108's representatives actively engaged in knowledge-sharing sessions at MAPIC India. Their insights into the evolving trends and challenges in the real estate sector were highly regarded, further solidifying the company's position as an industry thought leader. The company's commitment to excellence in design, construction, and customer satisfaction was well-received by event attendees.

