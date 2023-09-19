In Goa, Ganesh festival a time for devotion and family bonding

Goan families welcomed their beloved Lord Ganesh on Tuesday as the ten-day festival began with enthusiasm and fanfare.

Extending wishes for the festival, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said people worship Vighnaharta Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles.

Main markets in Panaji, Mapusa, Vasco and Margao were abuzz with activities as people rushed in for the last-minute purchasing of various items including decoration items, flowers, and sweets.

Small idols were installed in households amid chanting of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with members of families joining the welcome puja.

Organisers at many pandals took out processions of big idols of Lord Ganesh, who is associated with wisdom and knowledge.

The festival is a homecoming for natives of Goa who travel back to their home state from neighbouring Maharashtra and other states.

''The Ganesh festival epitomises the unity and spiritual harmony of Goa. May this occasion strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that have always existed among people of diverse traditions, in our State,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

“The uniqueness and popularity of this festival is highlighted as the people of all religions, caste and creeds fervently participate in the celebrations, which in turn promotes goodwill, brotherhood and harmony in the society,” he added.

Neeraj Bandekar, who has returned from Margao in south Goa to his hometown Palolem in Canacona taluka, said, ''You will find that the cities are empty and villages are full during these days. People from across the state and even those who are living outside the state travel back''.

The Konkan Railway operated special trains to cater to huge rush as people travelled from Mumbai to coastal districts up to Goa.

