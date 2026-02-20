Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Factory Exposed in Baran Following Public Outcry

Authorities shut down an illegal firecracker factory in Baran after repeated complaints from locals. The facility, operating without a valid license, posed significant safety risks in a populated area. Despite holding a sales and storage license, evidence of illegal manufacturing was found. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:28 IST
Illegal Firecracker Factory Exposed in Baran Following Public Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to persistent complaints from residents, the Baran district administration and police took decisive action on Friday, shuttering an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit. Operating under the guise of a warehouse, the facility posed dangerously close to homes and wheat fields, lacking essential safety measures.

The crackdown followed alerts made by a local, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who had escalated his concerns to key officials, including the Baran superintendent of police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Officials found indisputable evidence of unlawful operations despite the absence of a manufacturing license, recovering over 500 bags of production materials.

This action comes shortly after a tragic fire in a similar setup in Bhiwadi claimed seven lives, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations in firecracker production. The establishment, known as 'Khandelwal Agency,' faces a case under the Explosives Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026