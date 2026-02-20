Illegal Firecracker Factory Exposed in Baran Following Public Outcry

In response to persistent complaints from residents, the Baran district administration and police took decisive action on Friday, shuttering an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit. Operating under the guise of a warehouse, the facility posed dangerously close to homes and wheat fields, lacking essential safety measures.

The crackdown followed alerts made by a local, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who had escalated his concerns to key officials, including the Baran superintendent of police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Officials found indisputable evidence of unlawful operations despite the absence of a manufacturing license, recovering over 500 bags of production materials.

This action comes shortly after a tragic fire in a similar setup in Bhiwadi claimed seven lives, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations in firecracker production. The establishment, known as 'Khandelwal Agency,' faces a case under the Explosives Act as investigations continue.

