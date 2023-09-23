Left Menu

NRAI re-elects Kabir Suri as president, Sagar Daryani as vice-president

National Restaurant Association of India NRAI on Saturday announced that Kabir Suri, co-founder and director of Azure Hospitality, has been re-elected as its president while Sagar Daryani, CEO and co-founder of Wow Over my next tenure, the aim will be to strengthen the restaurant fraternity by launching more chapters in tier II and III cities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday announced that Kabir Suri, co-founder and director of Azure Hospitality, has been re-elected as its president while Sagar Daryani, CEO and co-founder of Wow! Momo, will continue as the vice-president.

''I am honoured to have led NRAI over the last two years and would like to thank the managing committee members in bestowing the trust in me to continue for another term. ''Over my next tenure, the aim will be to strengthen the restaurant fraternity by launching more chapters in tier II and III cities. We will also continue to address and resolve various industry issues for the betterment of the Industry,'' Suri said in a statement.

These new appointments in the managing committee were announced at NRAI's 41st Annual General Meeting.

NRAI, with more than 21 city chapters in the country, represents the Indian restaurant industry with over 5,00,000 members and an industry valued at around USD 4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

