Tunisia Seeks Redemption in Knockout Clash Against Mali

Tunisia's coach, Sami Trabelsi, admits to shortcomings in the team's group stage performance at the Africa Cup of Nations and emphasizes a mental reset as they face Mali in the last 16. He aims to capitalize on limited chances and assures fans of improved consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:02 IST
Tunisia's football coach Sami Trabelsi acknowledged the team's underwhelming performance in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage and stressed the need for a mental reset ahead of their clash with Mali in the last 16 on Saturday. Despite an early promising win over Uganda, Tunisia settled for a draw with Tanzania and suffered a loss to Nigeria, which urged an evaluation of their game.

Trabelsi highlighted the adversities of facing a formidable team like Mali, emphasizing that the match would be influenced by minor details and any mistakes. He urged his team to maximize limited opportunities and vowed improved consistency. Addressing the fans' frustration, he claimed that qualification had been secured and performance would progress.

Echoing his coach's determination, defender Yan Valery asserted the team's preparedness for a decisive match against Mali. Valery conveyed confidence in applying lessons from the group stage errors, motivated by the combined support of Moroccan and Tunisian fans. The team anticipates a fresh start as they enter the knockout phase of the tournament.

