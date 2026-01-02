Left Menu

Judge Orders Capitol Bombing Suspect Detained

A federal judge ordered Brian Cole to remain in custody over charges of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol. Cole allegedly admitted to planting the devices ahead of the January 6, 2021 attack and expressed distrust in the 2020 election results. Investigation continues without a plea entered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:03 IST
A federal judge has ruled that Brian Cole, the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington D.C. on the eve of the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, must remain in custody as his case progresses. The ruling was made by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who decided Cole, 30, should be held without bail due to the severity of the charges against him.

The charges relate to the attempted bombings of the Democratic and Republican party headquarters. At this time, Cole, who faces two explosives-related charges, has not entered a plea. In a court filing, federal prosecutors mentioned that Cole confessed to the allegations, indicating a belief that the 2020 election results were illegitimate.

Cole's arrest followed statements claiming the election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, was tampered with, echoing unsubstantiated fraud claims by former President Donald Trump. The pipe bombs came to light at around 1 p.m. on January 6, drawing police attention as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

