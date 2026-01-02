Judge Orders Capitol Bombing Suspect Detained
A federal judge ordered Brian Cole to remain in custody over charges of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol. Cole allegedly admitted to planting the devices ahead of the January 6, 2021 attack and expressed distrust in the 2020 election results. Investigation continues without a plea entered.
A federal judge has ruled that Brian Cole, the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington D.C. on the eve of the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, must remain in custody as his case progresses. The ruling was made by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who decided Cole, 30, should be held without bail due to the severity of the charges against him.
The charges relate to the attempted bombings of the Democratic and Republican party headquarters. At this time, Cole, who faces two explosives-related charges, has not entered a plea. In a court filing, federal prosecutors mentioned that Cole confessed to the allegations, indicating a belief that the 2020 election results were illegitimate.
Cole's arrest followed statements claiming the election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, was tampered with, echoing unsubstantiated fraud claims by former President Donald Trump. The pipe bombs came to light at around 1 p.m. on January 6, drawing police attention as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
- READ MORE ON:
- Capitol
- January 6
- pipe bombs
- Brian Cole
- federal judge
- custody
- explosives
- D.C.
- election fraud
- Trump
ALSO READ
Drone Mystery: Ammunition and Explosives Found on Indo-Pak Border
Innovation of Destruction: Israel's Use of APC-Based Explosives in Gaza Conflict
Federal Judge Halts End of Deportation Protections for South Sudanese Nationals
Massive Explosives Seizure Sparks Panic Ahead of Festivities
SC says Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar shall not be released from custody following Delhi HC's December 23 order.