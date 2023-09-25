TCI Group Conducts Pan-India Blood Donation Drive to Commemorate the Memory of Founder Prabhu Dayal Aggarwal (PD)

NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 25: TCI Group pays homage to its esteemed Founder Chairman, Prabhu Dayal Agarwal, by continuing its annual tradition of nationwide blood donation camps. Prabhu Dayal, renowned as the 'Pioneer of the Indian Transport Industry,' left an indelible mark in logistics, health, education, and women empowerment, notably pioneering private blood banks in India.

In a tribute to this enduring legacy, TCI Group conducted a six-day blood donation drive from September 11th to 16th 2023, spanning 40 locations across India, including Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bhiwadi, Pune, Kolhapur, Patna, Raipur, Chandigarh, Hisar, Varanasi, Haridwar and Nelmangala. This remarkable initiative witnessed an active participation of 1500+ employees and external associates, consisting of both men and women. PD's legacy lives on through initiatives like these blood donation camps, embodying his commitment to humanity and offering hope to those in need. TCI Group's pan-India blood donation drive reflects the enduring impact of Prabhu Dayal Agarwal's legacy, upholding values of compassion, service, and community. Through such endeavors, TCI Group honors his memory and carries forward his kind vision.

Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 6200 Cr is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company owned offices, 14 Mn. Sq. Ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes: TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/ LTL (Less than truck load)/ Small packages and consignments/ Over Dimensional cargo.

TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports. TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing / Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics.

TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals – liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal. TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, and specialty chemicals, among others.

TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergizes the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail-road service. Transystem: Transystem Logistics International Pvt. Ltd., (TLI) a JV between TCI and Mitsui & Co., carved its niche by offering high quality integrated logistics solutions to Japanese Automotive Manufacturers and Suppliers in India. TLI offers a wide range of services like IBL for Production Parts (Just in Time basis) OBL, Warehousing, Spare Parts delivery (After Sales Service), CKD container transportation etc.

TCI Express Ltd.: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad. TCI Developers Ltd.: It undertakes development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc.

TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the under-privileged in the rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community. TCI Institute of Logistics (TCIIL): It is driven by the objective to create a platform for the industry that would foster professionalization for different job roles in the logistics sector. By focusing on emerging trends, industry-specific problems of national importance, and global standards in logistics and supply chain management, TCIIL strives to enable higher efficiency, enhanced profitability, and improving solutions to macro level issues in the logistics services industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)