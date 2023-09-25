Left Menu

Irish net migration rises at near record levels

With Ireland's economy judged to be at or very close to full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one, net migration is a key determinant of potential additional labour supply and how that may ease future wage pressures. There was net migration of 77,600 in the year to April, up from 51,700 in the same period a year ago.

Net migration to Ireland rose to its second highest level since records began in the 12 months to April, boosted by a large inflow of Ukrainian refugees to push the country's population up 1.9% year-on-year. With Ireland's economy judged to be at or very close to full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one, net migration is a key determinant of potential additional labour supply and how that may ease future wage pressures.

There was net migration of 77,600 in the year to April, up from 51,700 in the same period a year ago. Since 1951, net migration was only higher in 2007 when it hit 104,800 at the tail end of the Celtic Tiger economy. Of the 141,600 immigrants - also a 16-year high - almost 42,000 were from Ukraine. The total also included 29,600 returning Irish citizens, just shy of the 30,500 Irish people who emigrated over the same period.

Together with 20,000 more births than deaths, Ireland's population increased to 5.3 million people from 5.2 million a year earlier. The rise in population also shows the continued pressure being placed on housing in Ireland where a years-long supply and demand mismatch has led to record levels of homelessness, rents and is hindering some large companies from expanding.

The central bank noted last week that inward migration flows may be decelerating, pointing to a 24% year-on-year fall in the number of employment permits issued from January to July. As a result it expects growth in the labour force to slow to 1.6% next year from an estimated 3.4% this year. Ireland's unemployment rate is currently near a record low at 4.1%.

