European shares snap 4-day losing streak, insurers lag as NN Group falls

European shares rose on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, while insurance stocks capped the gains as Netherlands' largest insurer NN Group fell after an unfavourable court ruling.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.4% by 0810 GMT, supported by industrials and tech stocks, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3%. German consumer sentiment is set to fall in October, as persistently high inflation encourages people to save and blots out the chances of a recovery before the end of the year, a GfK institute survey found.

Capping the gains on the STOXX 600, insurance stocks fell 0.5%. Shares of Netherlands' largest insurer NN Group shed 12.5% after the company warned of a possible "material adverse effect" following an unfavourable court ruling in a long drawn case.

"Investors are taking a look at what's happened and wondering exactly what it might mean," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell. "Obviously it paid out a chunk of compensation, but with consumer groups now saying that the compensation was too low, that does ring warning bells."

Dutch peer ASR Nederland NV fell 7.2%. The Amsterdam Exchange Index, however, climbed 0.6% as Adyen NV rose 5.9% after Barclays raised the Dutch payment solutions provider's rating.

Meanwhile, the risk premium of Italian government debt over the German sovereign hit its highest since May on Wednesday ahead of Italy's announcement of its budget plan. Stocks in Italy climbed 0.4%, supported by banks.

H&M reversed early losses to rise 6.7% as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts. "Most investors are taking a look at what they've announced today and thinking it's not quite as bad as maybe we thought it was going to be," Hewson said.

"Chances are people will buy the autumn winter stuff from H&M, they are just going to do it a bit later."

