Left Menu

Unveiling Linguistic Ties: Tamil-Indo-European Dictionary Launched

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM launched the fourth volume of the 'Tamil-Indo-European Root Words Comparative Dictionary'. A collaboration with Oxford University, the project traces linguistic links between Tamil and Indo-European languages. The research identifies 300 root words with direct Tamil ties, spanning Western and Eastern languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:15 IST
Unveiling Linguistic Ties: Tamil-Indo-European Dictionary Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has unveiled the fourth volume of the 'Tamil-Indo-European Root Words Comparative Dictionary'. This significant work is part of a collaborative project with Oxford University Press to explore the linguistic ties between Tamil and Indo-European languages.

The dictionary project, announced in the 2022-23 State Budget with an allocation of Rs 8 crore, is spearheaded by a team of 20 scholars led by Editor-in-Chief K Arasendran. Research is based on English etymologist Walter Skeat's identification of root words, with findings suggesting 300 out of 461 roots have direct links to Tamil.

The fourth volume delves into how 19 Tamil root words form the basis of words in both Western and Eastern Indo-European languages. The project has already released several volumes and was highlighted at an international conference attended by ministers and scholars. Future volumes are expected by 2025 following a partnership with Oxford University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026