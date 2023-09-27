EV services to be introduced at key tourist destinations in UP: CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that electric vehicle services will be introduced at key tourist destinations across Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a function on the occasion of World Tourism Day organised at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium here, the chief minister said efforts are being made to deploy e-buses and e-rickshaws, and install solar lighting at some tourist destinations.

Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition on tourist places of UP, released an 'A to Z' booklet on them, distributed kits to members of the Youth Tourism Club and honoured leading tourism entrepreneurs of the state, a statement said.

"This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is 'Tourism and Green Investment'. This initiative will not only enhance the overall environment but also create a serene and uplifting atmosphere for visitors," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We should plan the development of tourist destinations so that electricity is not provided by generators, and we should install solar lighting. Efforts are being made to exclusively introduce electric vehicle services at key tourist destinations across UP," the chief minister said.

"If we look at India or Uttar Pradesh from the tourism point of view, two primary categories emerge: religious and entertainment. Both types of tourism form a vital part of the ecosystem, with one rooted in faith and the other offering entertainment and information," he said.

The chief minister said that over 30 crore tourists visited different holy places in the last one year, according to the statement.

''This 30 crore is not just a number; an entire ecosystem is hidden behind it," he said.

This would have provided employment to people associated with transport, flower and prasad sellers, hotels, dharamshalas, and restaurants, among many others, Adityanath said.

The chief minister noted that during the month of Sawan alone, approximately two crore devotees made pilgrimages to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He attributed the growth to the improved facilities at various religious sites in Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, among others.

The chief minister emphasised the collective responsibility of maintaining cleanliness and beauty at the tourist destinations. He urged individuals not to litter the places.

Adityanath said that the government is improving connectivity to develop the potential of the tourism sector. Express highways and four-lanes have been constructed and air connectivity has been strengthened.

Till 2017, only two airports were operational in Uttar Pradesh; today, nine airports are operational. 12 new airports are about to become operational, he informed.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of multilingual signage at tourist destinations, suggesting that signage be displayed not only in the local language, but also in the languages of states or countries from which a significant number of tourists visit.

He proposed that local youth be trained as guides and equipped with basic information in these languages. Additionally, he advocated for travel and accommodation information to be made available in the languages commonly spoken by tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)