Three youths die in two separate road accidents in Kerala's Thrissur
- Country:
- India
Three youths died in two separate road accidents in this central Kerala district on Thursday, police said.
In the first incident, two men (aged 22) died after their car rammed into a tree on the roadside near Kaipamangalam here.
The accident occurred around 1.15 am, an officer of Kaipamangalam police station said.
There were seven people in the car and the remaining five suffered minor injuries, police said.
Police suspect that overspeeding was the reason behind the car going out of control and ramming into the tree.
The seven friends, aged between 18 and 22 years, were returning from Milad-un-Nabi day celebrations, they said.
The second accident occurred near Pananchery here when a 28-year-old man died after his motorbike crashed into a road divider, an officer of Mannuthy police station said.
The cause of the accident is not yet known, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milad
- Kerala
- Pananchery
- Kaipamangalam
- Mannuthy
ALSO READ
Nipah OPD under telemedicine system launched in Kerala
No fresh Nipah positive cases, 42 more negative results: Kerala govt
Tourism in Kerala unaffected by Nipah scare as infection is contained and state is well prepared, says minister
Kerala Governor, CM wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday
"Centre not clear about agenda of Special Parliament session...," says Kerala Congress MP