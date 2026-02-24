Kerala High Court Takes Action for Cow Welfare at Vaikom Temple

The Kerala High Court has issued strict directives to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to enhance the welfare of cows and bulls at Vaikom Mahadeva temple, following shocking revelations of animal starvation.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar called for comprehensive measures including appointing a full-time cowherd, setting up segregated feeding zones, ensuring proper hygiene, and increasing fodder charges.

The board is ordered to implement the directives within three months, with a compliance report due by May 25. This move stems from a plea by a Kochi resident highlighting the deplorable conditions of the animals.